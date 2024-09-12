Published 18:04 IST, September 12th 2024
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 To Not Avert Diwali Clash With Singham Again, Producer Says 'We Are Coming'
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Rubbishing all speculations around the release of the Kartik Aaryan starter, the producer has confirmed that the film will release on Nov 1.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Singham Again will both release on Diwali | Image: IMDb
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
18:00 IST, September 12th 2024