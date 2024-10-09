Published 13:38 IST, October 9th 2024
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer: Kartik Aaryan Seeks Divine Blessings Ahead Of Launch
Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram, where he posted a picture of himself praying at the temple at his home ahead of the trailer launch of his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.
Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer will be launched today | Image: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram
