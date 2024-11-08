sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:11 IST, November 8th 2024

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again BO Day 7: Kartik's Film Surpasses Ajay Starrer As Week 1 Concludes

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Vs Singham Again Box Office: The race that began with Ajay Devgn starrer in the lead took a drastic turn with Kartik starrer catching up.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again released on Diwali
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Vs Singham Again Box Office: Both the films hit the big screens on November 1, coinciding with the Diwali holiday. The Ajay Devgn starrer registered a strong lead in the clash in the beginning. However, Bhool Bhualaiyaa 3 film took over soon and surpassed the collections of Singham Again. 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 concludes week 1 with over ₹150 crore

Kartik Aaryan reprises his role as Rooh Baba in the horror comedy film. Vidya Balan also reprises her role as Manjulika while Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri join the cast. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film opened to a ₹ 35.5 Cr in India. 

The horror comedy raked in ₹ 37 Cr on day 2, ₹ 33.5 Cr on day 3, ₹ 18 Cr on day 4 and ₹ 14 Cr on day 5. It was on day 6, Wednesay, that the Kartik Aaryan starrer surpassed the single day collections of Singham Again for the first time. The movie minted ₹10.75 Cr at the domestic box office. On day 7, as per Sacnilk, Bhool Bhualiyaa 3 has collected ₹ 9.5 Cr. The film's total now stands at ₹ 158.25 Cr in India. The worldwide collection of the movie is at a staggering ₹240.75 Cr.
 

Singham Again inches closer to ₹200 crore in week 1 

The Ajay Devgn starrer is the third film in the Rohit Shetty directed Singham franchise. The film features an ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone , Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar . The action movie opened to a staggering ₹ 43.5 Cr in India.

On day 2, Singham Again minted ₹ 43.5 Cr, ₹ 35.75 Cr on day 3, ₹ 18 Cr on day 4, ₹ 14 Cr on day 5, ₹ 10.5 Cr on day 6. On the 7th day of its theatrical run, the Ajay Devgn starrer raked in ₹ 8.75 Cr in India. The film has amassed a total of ₹ 173 Cr. It is likely to breach the ₹200 mark in India soon. Worldwide the film has grossed ₹ 262.50 Cr, as per Sacnilk. 
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

22:02 IST, November 8th 2024