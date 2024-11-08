Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again BO Day 7: Kartik's Film Surpasses Ajay Starrer As Week 1 Concludes

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Vs Singham Again Box Office: Both the films hit the big screens on November 1, coinciding with the Diwali holiday. The Ajay Devgn starrer registered a strong lead in the clash in the beginning. However, Bhool Bhualaiyaa 3 film took over soon and surpassed the collections of Singham Again.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 concludes week 1 with over ₹150 crore

Kartik Aaryan reprises his role as Rooh Baba in the horror comedy film. Vidya Balan also reprises her role as Manjulika while Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri join the cast. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film opened to a ₹ 35.5 Cr in India.

Both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 released on November 1 | IMage: IMDb

The horror comedy raked in ₹ 37 Cr on day 2, ₹ 33.5 Cr on day 3, ₹ 18 Cr on day 4 and ₹ 14 Cr on day 5. It was on day 6, Wednesay, that the Kartik Aaryan starrer surpassed the single day collections of Singham Again for the first time. The movie minted ₹10.75 Cr at the domestic box office. On day 7, as per Sacnilk, Bhool Bhualiyaa 3 has collected ₹ 9.5 Cr. The film's total now stands at ₹ 158.25 Cr in India. The worldwide collection of the movie is at a staggering ₹240.75 Cr.



Singham Again inches closer to ₹200 crore in week 1

The Ajay Devgn starrer is the third film in the Rohit Shetty directed Singham franchise. The film features an ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone , Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar . The action movie opened to a staggering ₹ 43.5 Cr in India.

