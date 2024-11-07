sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Donald Trump | India-Canada Row | Middle East Conflict | Kamala Harris | US Elections |

Published 18:12 IST, November 7th 2024

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Vs Singham Again Box Office Day 6: Kartik Starrer Leads Going Into 2nd Weekend

Singham Again is still in the lead after six days at the box office, but it seems like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 may finally edge past its rival in the second weekend.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again released on Diwali
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again released on Diwali | Image: X
Advertisement

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

18:12 IST, November 7th 2024