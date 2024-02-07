Advertisement

Bhumi Pednekar was one of the many celebrities who attended the bash hosted by Natasha Poonawalla for the Jonas Brothers on January 27. The actress was accompanied by her sister Samiksha to the after-party. Inside photos from the intimate get-together are now doing rounds on social media.

Pednekar sisters pose with Jonas brothers

Jonas Brothers are in India for their maiden performance at Mumbai Lollapalooza. The brothers share a special connection with the country as Nick is married to Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra. On January 27, Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram stories to share photos from inside the intimate afterparty for the Jonas Brothers hosted by Natasha Poonawalla.

In one of the photos, the Dum Laga Ke Haishaa actress was seen posing with her sister Samiksha and Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas. In another photo, the sisters posed for a selfie with the boy band. Tania Shroff, who was rumoured to be dating Suniel Shetty’s son Ahaan Shetty, also attended the bash. She also shared photos with the Jonas brothers along with internet personality Orhan Awatramani.

Jonas Brothers party with Bollywood stars

Natasha Poonawalla recently hosted a Bollywood-style bash. The party was thrown in honour of the Jonas Brothers as they successfully wrapped up their first concert in India on January 27. The bash was attended by the likes of Sonam Kapoor, who was accompanied by Anand Ahuja and Malaika Arora, Ishaan Khatter, Madhuri Dixit, and Aditi Rao Hydari among other names.

The Jonas Brothers were part of day two's lineup at Lollapalooza. Notably, Nick Jonas sang his version of King's song Maan Meri Jaan - called Afterlife - which made for a highlight of their complete performance. King too made an appearance for the Jonas Brothers' gig as the two belted out their collaboration for the audience.