The Jonas Brothers recently marked their maiden singing gig in India, at the Lollapalooza music festival, which commenced on January 27 with its conclusion slated for January 28.

Natasha Poonawalla hosts the Jonas Brothers



Natasha Poonawalla recently hosted a Bollywood style bash. The party was thrown in honour of the Jonas Brothers as they successfully wrapped up their first concert in India. The bash was attended by the likes of Sonam Kapoor, who was accompanied by Anand Ahuja and Malaika Arora among other names.

Sonam Kapoor's appearance for the intimate bash featured her in a fitted midi. The dress was paired with a casually taken jacket with exaggerated ostrich-feather hemmed cuffs. Sonam's makeup mirrored her look as the actress sported smoky black eyes. Anand too opted for a sombre colour palette, donning an olive brown co-ord set. Malaika on the other hand opted for a three-piece denim co-ord set - the highlight of the set was an all-white mid-length denim jacket.

Jonas Brothers take Lollapalooza by storm



The Jonas Brothers were part of day two's lineup at Lollapalooza. Notably, Nick Jonas sang his version of King's song Maan Meri Jaan - called Afterlife - which made for a highlight of their complete performance. King too made an appearance for the Jonas Brothers' gig as the two belted out their collaboration for the audience.

Besides the trio, Lollapalooza's two-day festival also comprised of performances from Apart from Jonas Brothers, Sting, Halsey, Royal Blood, American rapper JPEGMAFIA, Italian EDM artist Meduza, French house DJ Malaa and OneRepublic.