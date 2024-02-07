Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 01:01 IST

Jonas Brothers Party With Bollywood Stars Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora And Others After Lollapalooza

The Jonas Brothers marked their presence at Natasha Poonawala's residence for a Bollywood-style bash, post their Lollapalooza gig in Mumbai.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Jonas Brothers recently marked their maiden singing gig in India, at the Lollapalooza music festival, which commenced on January 27 with its conclusion slated for January 28. Post their concert, the trio paid a visit to Natasha Poonawalla's residence in Mumbai where the former hosted a Bollywood-style bash for the brothers. Several notable faces marked their presence at the event.

Natasha Poonawalla hosts the Jonas Brothers


Natasha Poonawalla recently hosted a Bollywood style bash. The party was thrown in honour of the Jonas Brothers as they successfully wrapped up their first concert in India. The bash was attended by the likes of Sonam Kapoor, who was accompanied by Anand Ahuja and Malaika Arora among other names.

Sonam Kapoor's appearance for the intimate bash featured her in a fitted midi. The dress was paired with a casually taken jacket with exaggerated ostrich-feather hemmed cuffs. Sonam's makeup mirrored her look as the actress sported smoky black eyes. Anand too opted for a sombre colour palette, donning an olive brown co-ord set. Malaika on the other hand opted for a three-piece denim co-ord set - the highlight of the set was an all-white mid-length denim jacket.

Jonas Brothers take Lollapalooza by storm


The Jonas Brothers were part of day two's lineup at Lollapalooza. Notably, Nick Jonas sang his version of King's song Maan Meri Jaan - called Afterlife - which made for a highlight of their complete performance. King too made an appearance for the Jonas Brothers' gig as the two belted out their collaboration for the audience. 

Besides the trio, Lollapalooza's two-day festival also comprised of performances from Apart from Jonas Brothers,  Sting, Halsey, Royal Blood, American rapper JPEGMAFIA, Italian EDM artist Meduza, French house DJ Malaa and OneRepublic. 

Published January 27th, 2024 at 23:36 IST

