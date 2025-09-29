Bhuvan Bam To Make Big Bollywood Debut With Dharma Productions? Producer 'Accidentally' Spills The Beans About 'Secret' Project

Bhuvan Bam is one of the biggest YouTubers and has also left a considerable mark in the OTT world with his acting prowess. Now, he is all set to make his big Bollywood debut with none other than Dharma Productions. How do we know? By one and only Karan Johar. Well, he didn't really make an announcement, but rather a slip of tongue at his end during a candid chat with comedian Zarna Garg. The video of their conversation has gone viral on the internet, where KJo can be seen apologising to Bhuvan Bam for his carelessness.

Bhuvan Bam's big movie break with Dharma Productions is in the works?

In a video going viral on the internet, KJo can be heard praising the YouTuber when he casually said, "He’s been one of the biggest YouTubers and now he’s doing a film for us as the lead actor." However, he soon realised he had created a 'blunder' by spilling a 'big secret'. Later, he was heard apologising for ruining his surprise. "I think I f***ed up big time. I wasn’t supposed to. It was actually a big secret, and it was a big reveal at our end. I just messed up big time."

When the producer was asked to spill more details regarding the movie, such as the title, to this, he denied and added, "Now that I can’t say! Bhuvan, I am so sorry. I don’t know how it just came out of my mouth. Giving away Dharma secrets on this live for no reason!"

What do we know about this 'secret' project starring Bhuvan Bam?

According to reports, the movie will star Bhuvan opposite Wamiqa Gabbi. It is reportedly going to be a quirky love story, and the director would be Sharan Sharma. However, further details are under wraps.