sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Saif's Attacker Hunted Down | Gaza Truce Deal | Trump Taps H'wood Biggies | Suchir Balaji Death Case | SpaceX Starship Destroyed | Maha Kumbh |

Published 11:07 IST, January 17th 2025

BIG BREAKING: Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Hunted Down, Arrested by Mumbai Police After Long Chase

Mumbai police detained one person in the Saif Ali Khan case.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Saif Ali Khan's attacker arrested.
Saif Ali Khan's attacker arrested. | Image: Republic

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at 2 AM on Thursday when he tried to protect his family from an intruder at their Bandra residence. Following a scuffle, the intruder stabbed the Bollywood actor six times and fled through a fire escape staircase. After fleeing the crime scene, the attacker was snapped at Bandra railway station. 

(It is a developing news.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:24 IST, January 17th 2025