Updated May 25th 2025, 10:42 IST

Bikini Battle? Disha Patani's Stunning Beach Photos Spark Comparisons With Kiara Advani's Recent War 2 Teaser Look

Disha Patani dropped head-turning bikini photos on social media— and gossip mongers were quick to draw connections between her post's timing and the buzz surrounding Kiara Advani's bikini look in War 2 teaser.

Reported by: Khushi Srivastava
Disha Patani's Bikini Photos Spark Comparison With Kiara's War 2 Look
Disha Patani's Bikini Photos Spark Comparison With Kiara's War 2 Look | Image: X

War 2 is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 14, the makers unveiled the teaser of the actioner today, May 20. Headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, the movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Among powerpack action and striking stunts, one sizzling moment of Kiara Advani walking in Bikini won many hearts and remains a hot topic. Amid this, Disha Patani dropped head-turning bikini photos on social media, effortlessly posing by the beach— and gossip mongers were quick to draw connections between her post's timing and the buzz surrounding Kiara's bikini look in the teaser.

Disha Patani’s latest bikini post sparks ‘rivalry’ rumours with War 2’s Kiara Advani
 

