Black completes 19 years today and on the occasion, the makers revealed the news of making the film available for streaming on the popular OTT platform Netflix. While the film was widely praised upon its release in the year 2005, did you know Amitabh Bachchan didn't charge a single penny despite the film earning three times its budget?

Why did Big B not charge any fees for Black?

Black (2005), directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali starred Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. It was considered one of the path-breaking Bollywood hits. Once writing about the film in his famous blogs, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he didn't charge any salary for his role in the hit film.

It's been 19 years since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black released, and today we're celebrating it's first ever digital release on Netflix!

Debraj and Michelle's journey has been an inspiration to all of us, and we hope it instills you with strength and compassion ❤️… pic.twitter.com/PfJnqHQ5V4 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 4, 2024

He wrote, "I had just wanted to work with Sanjay, after seeing all other works he had done. And when the opportunity came, it was quite overwhelming. I did not take any salary for the film. Just being a part of such an enterprise, was sufficient fees."

What more do we know about Black?

The film reportedly made on a budget of ₹20 crores, earned over ₹66 crores at the box office 19 years ago. It is inspired by the story of American activist Helen Keller and her autobiography, The Story Of My Life.

What's next for Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, And Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for multiple big-budget projects including Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji was last seen in the film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and is yet to announce a new film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the other hand is prepping for the release of his web series Heeramandi. He recently announced a film Love & War with actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. The filmmaker is also expected to make a film titled Bajiu Bawra.