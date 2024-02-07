Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 21:38 IST

Black Now On OTT: DYK Amitabh Bachchan Didn't Charge Any Fees For Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hit Film?

Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji starrer Black, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is now available for streaming on Netflix. The film turned 19 today.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Black
Black | Image:Bhansali Productions/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Black completes 19 years today and on the occasion, the makers revealed the news of making the film available for streaming on the popular OTT platform Netflix. While the film was widely praised upon its release in the year 2005, did you know Amitabh Bachchan didn't charge a single penny despite the film earning three times its budget?

Why did Big B not charge any fees for Black?

Black (2005), directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali starred Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. It was considered one of the path-breaking Bollywood hits. Once writing about the film in his famous blogs, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he didn't charge any salary for his role in the hit film.

He wrote, "I had just wanted to work with Sanjay, after seeing all other works he had done. And when the opportunity came, it was quite overwhelming. I did not take any salary for the film. Just being a part of such an enterprise, was sufficient fees."

What more do we know about Black?

The film reportedly made on a budget of ₹20 crores, earned over ₹66 crores at the box office 19 years ago. It is inspired by the story of American activist Helen Keller and her autobiography, The Story Of My Life.

What's next for Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, And Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for multiple big-budget projects including Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji was last seen in the film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and is yet to announce a new film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the other hand is prepping for the release of his web series Heeramandi. He recently announced a film Love & War with actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. The filmmaker is also expected to make a film titled Bajiu Bawra.  

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 21:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement