Blood-Soaked Kurta, A Kid In Tow, No Kareena: Auto Driver Who Saved Injured Saif Reveals All About Fateful Night | Exclusive

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder in his highrise apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday and rushed to hospital with the blade still lodged in his spine. After an audacious attack, Saif is on the road to recovery, with well-wishers visiting him at the hospital and others praying for his speedy recovery.

The 54-year-old received six stab injuries, including in his neck. According to reports, the injured actor was rushed to the hospital late at night, around 3.30 am, in an autorickshaw. In an interview with Republic, Bhajan Singh Rana, who was driving the rickshaw on the night of the attack on the actor and took him to the hospital, detailed what transpired.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at his residence on Jan 16

'A woman came crying for help'

Bhajan Singh Rana said, “Main night mein gadi chalata hoon. The Satguru Sharan building is outside the Regency Hotel. A woman shouted and stopped me. She said it was an emergency. I parked the auto at the gate of the building. 3-4 people, including some ladies, came out. His (Saif) neck was injured and the back. There was a lot of blood. It looked red. The kurta was blood-soaked. I dropped him to the hospital and did not take any money.”

He added, "In 5-7 minutes, I reached the hospital. He (Saif) was seated on the right side, a kid was sitting between them and one other person, aged 50-60, was also there. He was crying a bit and talking to his son. They were talking normally. Kareena was not there, she was not in the auto. I did not know who the other man was. I was worried and tried to understand the situation."