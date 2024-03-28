Updated March 28th, 2024 at 14:32 IST
Bobby Deol Joins Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Wagh's Spy Film? Here's What We Know
Bobby Deol has been enjoying the attention since the release of Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal. Now, the actor has signed another big-budget film starring Alia Bhatt.
Bobby Deol created waves with his menacing character Abrar Haque in Animal. Owing to his splendid performance in the film, the actor bagged several projects in South cinema including his upcoming film Kanguva, which stars Suriya. Now, a new report suggests that he has joined Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe as an antagonist.
Has Bobby Deol joined Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's Spy thriller?
According to a report in Pinkvilla, Deol is all set to go grey once again for Alia Bhatt’s upcoming spy film by Yash Raj Films. “Bobby Deol’s inclusion to the YRF Spy Universe is an incredible casting coup by Aditya Chopra. Bobby will become a cold-blooded, menacing villain set to destroy Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in this action spectacle that will blow the minds of audiences,” said a source.
Opening up about his role, the source revealed that it is a character full of swag and the audience will be surprised to see producer Aditya and director Shiv Rawail's presentation of the antagonist. "There's a special look for Bobby in the film," the source concluded.
The paperwork is done and Bobby is all excited to start shooting for the film in the second half of 2024.
What else do we know about this spy film?
In the upcoming yet-untitled film, Alia plays a female agent, directed by YRF’s homegrown director Shiv Rawail. Sharvari is paired with Alia as a super agents on a mission. The film is touted to be the most ambitious action movie of India led by a female protagonist. The yet-untitled film will be the seventh film of YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2. The film is reportedly set to go on floors later this year.
Published March 28th, 2024 at 14:32 IST
