Bobby Deol Turns 55: Garland-Clad Actor Cuts Animal Theme Cake With Paps In Grand Celebration

Bobby Deol is celebrating his 55th birthday today, January 27. The actor is basking in the success of his latest outing Animal. To make his birthday special, fans and members of the media gathered around his residence to extend wishes. Videos of the actor's birthday celebration are now doing rounds on social media.

Bobby Deol celebrates his birthday with paps

In videos and photos shared by paparazzi, a sea of fans can be seen gathered outside Bobby Deol’s residence. The Animal actor can be seen greeting the fans and obliging them with selfies and photos. What caught the attention of netizens was the gifts, cake and enormous garlands presented to the actor.

In the video, the actor can be seen cutting an animal-themed five-tier cake which was decorated with his stills from the film. He was adorned with an enormous garland and fans presented the actor with personalised gifts. The actor posed in his quintessential Animal pose for the shutterbugs.

Sunny Deol wishes ‘Lord’ Bobby on birthday

Sunny Deol took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos with his brother Bobby Deol. The brothers share a good bond and have been vocal about it time and again. On the occasion of the Animal actor’s birthday, his elder brother penned a note along with several photos.

Taking to Instagram Sunny wrote, “Happy Birthday My Lil #LordBobby #HappyBirthday #MyLife #Brothers #Deols” The actor also shared several candid clicks with his brother. Bobby Deol took to the comment section to reply to his brother. He wrote, “Love you Bhaiya you are my everything”. Several other actors like Rahul Dev also extended wishes to the Animal actor.