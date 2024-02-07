Advertisement

Bobby Deol celebrates his 55th birthday today, January 27. The actor, who is basking in the success of his outing Animal, has received heartwarming birthday wishes from family members and friends from the industry on social media. His brother Sunny Deol and sister Esha were among the many people who extended greetings of the day.

Sunny Deol wishes ‘Lord Bobby’

Sunny Deol took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos with his brother Bobby Deol. The brothers share a good bond and have been vocal about it time and again. On the occasion of the Animal actor’s birthday, his elder brother penned a note along with several photos.

Taking to Instagram Sunny wrote, “Happy Birthday My Lil #LordBobby #HappyBirthday #MyLife #Brothers #Deols” The actor also shared several candid clicks with his brother. Bobby Deol took to the comment section to reply to his brother. He wrote, “Love you Bhaiya you are my everything”. Several other actors like Rahul Dev also extended wishes to the Animal actor.

Esha Deol says she is ‘proud’ of elder brother Bobby Deol

Esha Deol also shared a wish for her brother. The Dhoom actress took to her Instagram account to share a picture of the actor. Sharing the photo she wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday bhaiya! So proud of youS.”

Apart from the actor’s family members, actress Preity Zinta also shared a goofy picture with the actor. She wished her Soldier co-star Bobby Deol, a lifetime of happiness, sexiness, good health and success, and shared how she always want to see her "cherished" friend happy. Taking to her Instagram account, Preity dropped a wonderful throwback picture, which seems to be from a shoot wherein the duo are dressed in blingy costumes. Bobby is seen holding a guitar, while Preity flaunts her dimpled smile. Bobby commented on the post and wrote: “Thanks so much my Preetam Singh.”