Bollywood Movies Releasing In Theatres In October 2025: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Thamma, Kantara Chapter 1, And More To Watch

We are stepping into the tenth month of the year, October. Theatres have lined up films across every genre, from romance and action to drama. The month begins with comedy and drama and will end with a courtroom drama. Titles like Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Kantara Chapter 1, Thamma, The Taj Story, and more are ready to hit the big screen.

Bollywood movies releasing in the Theatre in October

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul star in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Set against the vibrant backdrop of a grand Indian wedding, this romantic comedy promises to be a lively family entertainer. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is produced by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment. It will be released in cinemas on 2 October 2025.

Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 will release worldwide on 2 October in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English. Featuring Gulshan Devaiah and Rukmini Vasanth, the story takes place a thousand years ago and draws inspiration from mythology. The trailer will launch on 22 September.

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli

Anshuman Jha makes his directorial debut with Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, which arrives in theatres on 10 October. This quirky black comedy thriller stars Rasika Dugal and Arjun Mathur. Shot entirely in the UK, the film combines suspense, humour, and dark comedy with a Hitchcock-style flavour.

Thamma

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui lead Thamma, releasing on Diwali 2025. Part of the Maddock Supernatural Universe, the film explores a love story between a human and a vampire. The trailer has not yet been revealed.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat will clash with Thamma this Diwali. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the romantic thriller hits cinemas on 21 October.

The Taj Story

Tushar Amrish Goel directs The Taj Story, a courtroom-based social drama arriving in theatres on 31 October. The film features Paresh Rawal, Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, and Namit Das.

Saira Khan Case

Release Date: October 10

Single Salma