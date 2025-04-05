Bollywood Shuts All Doors For Priyanka Chopra? Actress Signs Another South Film After SSMB29

Priyanka Chopra made her big-screen debut in 2002 with a Tamil movie, and seems to be returning to her roots. The actress is all set to make her comeback in the Indian film industry years after her last release, The Sky Is Pink (2019). For her return to the big screen, Priyanka has chosen the SSMB29, which is headlined by Mahesh Babu. After this, the Fashion star has reportedly bagged another regional film, this time with Allu Arjun.

Priyanka Chopra looks away from Bollywood

Even though she has made a comeback to Indian cinema, Priyanka Chopra has seemingly steered away from Bollywood. The actress' only known Hindi movie is pipeline is Jee Le Zaraa, which has been put on the back burner since the cast of the movie is preoccupied with other projects. Amid this, the Fashion actress will be seen next in SSMB29, headlined by Mahesh Babu and directed by SS Rajamouli.



In the last month, the actress has been busy with the shoot of the movie in Odisha. Before the wrap, it is not being reported that Priyanka Chopra is in talks for another regional film. The project is headlined by Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee. If speculations are to be believed, the movie will officially be announced on the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday on April 8.

When Priyanka Chopra hit out against Bollywood camps

In the Dax Shepard armchair podcast, Priyanka Chopra spoke about what made her move away from Bollywood. Hitting out at the nepotism prevalent in the Hindi film industry, the actress shared, “I’m not a nepo baby. I didn’t have that kind of support that exists in a big way in Bollywood movies. You know they are multi-generational actors that come in and get multiple opportunities versus the ones that come in from outside. You don’t have your uncle making a movie for you just because your last one tanked, right? You have to get it and you have to hustle for it."