Vikrant Massey has been in the news ever since his film 12th Fail hit the screens on October 27. The film reportedly made on a budget of ₹14 crores, went on to earn over ₹60 crores at the box office. Not only that, but Vikrant garnered massive praise for his work from across the corners. The latest to heap praises on the actor was Boman Irani, but the Uunchai actor in his note wrote, "Not taking anything away from your work, Massey, but with VVC in top youthful form in your corner, you could not have asked for more." Now, the 12th Fail star has reacted to the same.

Boman Irani pens a note for Vikrant Massey

Boman Irani, on Thursday, shared a long note praising Vikrant Massey. His note read, "You got it right, Massey. I was aware of all your preparation. The weight loss, sunburn to make your skin look that way, the accent, and the rest of it. Most would have felt that it was enough to crack the role. The truth is, the real preparation happens inside the soul of the character."

He added, "His resolve, his humanity, his belief system, his fiery belly, his fears and his strengths. You can't rehearse for that, can you? You can only live it through a belief that goes way beyond your stupendous external preparation for the role. You don't have to do for the camera, you have to be in front of the camera. That is exactly what happened. More strength to you, Massey; you have inspired a whole bunch of young actors, me included."

Boman Credits VVC for 12th Fail

In the same note, the actor mentioned, "I would be remiss if I didn't mention the amazing, wise and astute direction that may have mentored you through your journey -- VVC, to whom I owe my career, has made a film that seemed like something a young, fiery filmmaker created. Not taking anything away from your work, Massey, but with VVC in top youthful form in your corner, you could not have asked for more."

"You got it right. Massey, the movie was about honesty, and that's exactly what every angle of your face and eyes displayed," he concluded.

How did Vikrant react to Boman's comments?

Vikrant Massey was quick to react to Boman Irani's note, and wrote, "I’m extremely touched by your words Sir. Thank you for showering me and our film with such wonderfully warm words. We don’t just read them, but feel them deep within. Thank you for your generosity."

12th Fail recently completed 100 days in theaters despite being available on Disney Plus Hotstar for online streaming.

