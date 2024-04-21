Advertisement

Boney Kapoor's status as one of Bollywood's most well-known producers - right in tow with brother Anil Kapoor's undeniably evergreen stardom - was not something the family was born with. The Kapoor family's rise to the top has come after a significant period of struggle weathered by them. Boney Kapoor recently shed light on the same.

Boney Kapoor reveals how Prithviraj Kapoor helped his family during their struggling times



Prithviraj Kapoor's undying film legacy stands peppered with multiple tales of the late actor's leanings towards patronising talent - Boney Kapoor and his family are one such example of this. In a recent media interaction, the producer revealed how during their trying times, his father Surinder Kapoor, in tow with his family, had been living in Prithviraj Kapoor's outhouse. Additionally, it was the late actor who facilitated the family's move to the Mumbai which is when things started turning over for them.

As per an India Glitz report, Boney Kapoor said, "My father had come to Bombay with Prithviraj Kapoor. My grandfather had entrusted my father to Prithviraj Ji because he had lost about 10 to 12 jobs. He faced expulsion due to his solidarity with the workers and his advocacy for their rights."

Boney Kapoor recalls taking charge of the family business with Anil Kapoor



Boney Kapoor also recounted the period following their grandmother's passing. It was during this time that the Kapoor brothers decided to take up the reigns of their family business. While Anil Kapoor decided he would venture into acting, Boney Kapoor decided to take complete charge of the production end of the business affairs.

He said, "After my grandmother passed away, Anil and I decided he would act and I would take care of production. Someone had to be running things at home. My father's heart condition doesn't allow us to stress him." Boney Kapoor last produced the Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan. Directed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan is still running in theatres.