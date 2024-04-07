Advertisement

Boney Kapoor, who is currently busy promoting his film Maidaan, recently spoke about his son Arjun Kapoor and revealed that the actor went through a rough patch. It all started when the producer separated from his first wife Mona Shouri to marry Sridevi. Later, the actor lost his mother to cancer and hyper tension.

Boney Kapoor recently talked about Arjun Kapoor as an actor and revealed that he went through a lot of difficult times in his life. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the producer said, "I was separated with Mona, so he had to face the brunt in his school. Then his mother passed away which was a major loss. Then some films didn’t work and that is again a major setback. He has absorbed it all and still has the strength to remain strong and hold himself which is a great quality. I am sure his time will come because I feel he is a fantastic actor, he has a superb personality and one right film and he is on."

Boney Kapoor on Arjun Kapoor's acting career

In the same interview, the producer said, "Arjun is also very sure of himself, waiting for the right opportunity. He knows that he has made some wrong choices but the time will come. The fact is that he has not lost his balance despite some setbacks, (it) speaks a lot of his character. I feel he is the strongest in the family, although where life is concerned, where career is concerned, he has been through some kind of turmoil."

Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn is all set to hit the theatres on April 10 alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.