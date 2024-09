Published 13:07 IST, September 6th 2024

Border 2: Diljit Dosanjh Is 'Honoured' To Join Sunny Deol And Varun Dhawan Starrer

Diljit Dosanjh, who has been basking in the success of his last release, announces a new Bollywood project. The Punjabi singer and actor has joined the stellar star cast of Border 2.