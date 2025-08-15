Border 2 First Look Out On Independence Day, Makers Reveal New Release Date

Border 2 First Look Out: Sunny Deol Back In Fierce Soldier Avatar Alongwith Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, And Ahan Shetty, Know The Release Date | Image: X

Border 2 First Look Out: On the occasion of 79th Independence Day on Friday, the makers of Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty-starrer unveiled its first-ever motion poster along with the new release date.

Border 2 first motion poster out

Taking to Instagram, actor Sunny Deol shared a post featuring himself in a fierce soldier look. The post also confirms that the long-delayed film will release on the Republic Day holiday.

In the poster, an intense-looking Sunny Deol, dressed in a soldier’s uniform, held a bazooka and aimed it at the enemy while shouting. Several soldiers carrying the National Flag also appeared in the image, which seemed inspired by a photo taken after the 1999 Kargil War, where soldiers posed with the tricolour. The background depicted a fierce gunfight. The caption read, “Hindustan ke liye ladenge... phir ek baar! 🇮🇳.”

The post also included the film’s first song, Hindustan Meri Jaan, composed by Anu Malik, with contributions from Javed Akhtar, Mithoon, and Anu Malik himself.

When is Border 2 releasing?

As mentioned in the poster, Border 2 will hit cinemas on January 22, 2026, a day earlier than its scheduled release date of January 23.