Border 2 First Look Out On Independence Day, Makers Reveal New Release Date

Border 2 First Look Out: On the occasion of 79th Independence Day on Friday, the makers of Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty-starrer unveiled its first-ever motion poster along with the new release date.
Taking to Instagram, actor Sunny Deol shared a post featuring himself in a fierce soldier look. The post also confirms that the long-delayed film will release on the Republic Day holiday.
In the poster, an intense-looking Sunny Deol, dressed in a soldier’s uniform, held a bazooka and aimed it at the enemy while shouting. Several soldiers carrying the National Flag also appeared in the image, which seemed inspired by a photo taken after the 1999 Kargil War, where soldiers posed with the tricolour. The background depicted a fierce gunfight. The caption read, “Hindustan ke liye ladenge... phir ek baar! 🇮🇳.”
The post also included the film’s first song, Hindustan Meri Jaan, composed by Anu Malik, with contributions from Javed Akhtar, Mithoon, and Anu Malik himself.
As mentioned in the poster, Border 2 will hit cinemas on January 22, 2026, a day earlier than its scheduled release date of January 23.
Directed by Anurag Singh, the film features Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta, it serves as the sequel to Dutta’s 1997 hit Border, with Sunny expected to return to his role from the first film.
