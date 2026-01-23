Border 2 In Trouble? Early Morning Shows Of Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan Starrer Likely Cancelled

Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan starrer Border 2 is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2026, expected to create new records at the box office. However, ahead of the release, the film has fallen into trouble. The report suggests that the early morning shows have been cancelled due to technical issues. Uncertainty is looming over the 8 AM, 9 AM and 10 AM shows. According to a report in Film Information, the shows might get cancelled in several places in India as the content is not ready.

“The content is expected by midnight… Given the content status, morning shows look very difficult," Film Information quoted a senior trade person saying.

The report further mentioned that UFO Moviez has informed the theatres that the download of Border 2 will start at 6:30 AM on January 23. The formal WhatsApp message reads, "Dear All, Download of Border 2 will start at 6.30 a.m. tentatively on 23 January, 2026. Please keep the system ON. Thanks. UFO MOVIEZ.”

Border 2 1st day advance booking report

Ahead of the release, the film was able to sell over 4 lakh tickets and earned ₹12.5 crore in the pre-sales. Maximum collection has come from Delhi, ₹3.62 crore.

The movie will benefit from the extended weekend owing to the Republic Day holiday. No other significant release from the Hindi industry that week will also aid the business of war dramas. The only competition of the movie would be Ranveer Singh headliner Dhurandhar, which is almost in its second month of theatrical run. Border 2 will also benefit from the nostalgia factor, as it is a sequel to JP Dutta's cult classic. The trailer and teaser of the movie received a roaring reception. The movie is likely to shower a positive business at the box office in an otherwise dry January.

