Popular choreographers like Bosco Martis, Remo D'Souza and Ganesh Acharya came together to discuss the lack of credits dance directors receive in Bollywood. They all expressed disappointment in filmmakers who refuse to add their names to the credit section even when the songs they work on go on to become massive hits and win awards. Additionally, the group also expressed concern that Naatu Naatu choreographer Prem Rakshit does not find his due mention despite the song creating history by winning the Academy Award.

Bosco Martis, Remo D'Souza, and Ganesh Acharya list songs they were not given credit for

The choreographer trio appeared on the YouTube channel of Shakti Mohan. In their conversation, Bosco stressed the importance of choreographers in the film industry and stated, “The job of choreographers is to take a lot of responsibility for a film’s promotion. For instance, every teaser will have a shot of a song or only shots of the song. So, they specialise in giving a film that glory.” The trio mentioned the popular songs where the makers skipped giving them credit.

Bosco mentioned that his name was not mentioned in the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara song Senorita which fetched him a National Award. Remo also recalled not being credited for the song Batameez Dil which became massively popular. In a most recent instance, Ganesh Acharya revealed that the makers skipped his name in the song What Jhumka from the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Choreographers express shock at Prem Rakshit not getting a mention at the Oscars

In the same conversation, the trio expressed concern about Naatu Naatu's choreographer Prem Rakshit not getting a mention at the Oscar awards. The song from RRR created history by winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song. Bosco mentioned, “I was shocked… ‘Naatu Naatu’ the song was celebrated at the Oscars. So, I was like why was the choreographer not celebrated? That song was performed at the Oscars, they performed those steps that he created.” Remo added to this and said, “And no actor, no director, no music composer nobody mentioned his name.”

However, during the Oscar ceremony, while Prem Rakshit skipped the event, MM Keeravani who accepted the award for Naatu Naatu did mention his name in his speech. He said in his winning speech, “This award belongs in order of priority to my brother and the film’s director SS Rajamouli for his vision and constant trust. In order of priority…Mr Prem Rakshit, who animated the song and without him, this wouldn’t have happened.”