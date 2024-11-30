Box Office Update: Cinema Day Benefits Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, The Sabarmati Report, Singham Again

Box Office Report: November 29 was celebrated as the fourth edition of Cinema Lover's Day. On the occasion, PVR Inox celebrates movies by pricing tickets for all shows at a flash sale of ₹99. The movies featured in the scheme were The Sabarmati Report, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again and Hollywood release Moana 2.

Cinema Lover's Day boosts Bollywood box office ahead of Pushpa 2

The slashed prices on Cinema Lover's Day have massively helped increase the business of several Bollywood movies. Releases on November 1, coinciding with Diwali, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again entered the fifth week of release on Friday. The Kartik Aaryan starrer horror-comedy raked in ₹ 2.4 Crore on day 29 (fifth Friday), as per Sacnilk. The film has amassed a total of ₹ 253.4 Cr in India.

Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 released on November 1 | Image: IMDb

Singham Again, also released on Diwali has amassed a total ₹ 244.1 Cr in domestic collections. The film raked in ₹ 0.55 Cr on Thursday and registered a massive jump on Friday owing to the Cinema Lover's Day. The film collected ₹ 1.5 Cr on Friday.

The Sabarmati Report and Moana 2 also benefit from Cinema Lover's Day slashed prices

Vikrant Massey starrer The Sabarmati Report has been enjoying a successful run in theatres ever since its release on November 15. The film has been declared tax-free in seven states, making the ticket prices much lower to begin with. In addition to this, the ₹99 helped the film rake in ₹ 2.1 Cr on Friday as opposed to a dismal ₹ 0.75 Cr on Thursday. The film has amassed a total of ₹ 24.1 Cr.

The Sabarmati Report released on November 15, Moana 2 released in November 29 | Image: IMDb