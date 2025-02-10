Boycott Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan, Makers Trolled For Inviting 'Filthy' Samay Raina On 'Gyaan Ka Show'

India's Got Latent Controversy: While social media continues to criticise YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia for his remark on the comedy show, netizens have now pointed fingers at Amitabh Bachchan for inviting Samay Raina for inviting him to "gyan ka show" Kaun Banega Crorepati. For the unversed, Samay was accompanied by Tanmay Bhat and Bhuvan Bam at the show. Even his parents were seen sitting in the audience.

Amitabh Bachchan and KBC makers face backlash amid Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

Soon after, the video of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia asking a lewd question from a contestant spread like wildfire on social media. Netizens were quick to slam makers of KBC16 for inviting Samay Raina. Why? Because Samaya is the host of India's Got Latent where Beer Biceps made incestuous comments.

A social media user wrote, "According to OUR esteemed #SamayRaina Sir it's all about "Don’t Like, Don’t Watch"!! I am applauled at this and come to think of it OUR Respected #RanveerAllahbadia has been conferred with the #NationalCreatorAward by our #PrimeMinister and Samay was on #KBC @BeerBicepsGuy."

Another asked the makers to check for a thorough background check before inviting a guest on the show. "Respected Mr Bachchan, next time you have guests on the show kindly check on their credentials before inviting them on #KBC!! @SrBachchan @SonyTV you guys need a get a life!!" wrote another. "Amitabh sir should ashame on himself by calling a keeda on his show," a user commented.

"This time crossed all the lines...not expected," wrote a user. Big B's fan asked the superstar to get rid of the sins, "@amitabhbachchan ji, sir namashkaar, saadar Charan sparsh, ho sake to Ganga snaan kar lijiyega , ye @maisamayhoon jo itti Gandgi failaata hai online, usse apavitra ho gye honge aap. Maaf karna but iske shabd dekhna aap @beerbiceps k saath."

Samay Raina pokes fun at Amitabh Bachchan's Sooryavansham

The viral video from Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 features Tanmay Bhat and Samay Raina sitting on the hot seat while Bhuvan can be seen in the audience. In the fun banter, Samay revealed that the first Amitabh Bachchan film he ever watched was Sooryavansham, which got a nod of approval from Big B. He further said that the second and third movies were also Sooryavansham due to its re-run on Sony Max. In reply, Big B said his iconic dialogue 'Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah."