'Break-Up Glam' Takes Over Runway As Singles Tara Sutaria, Tamannaah, Malaika Turn Show Stoppers At Lakme Fashion Week

Lakme Fashion Week 2025: The 25th edition of the gala commenced on March 26 and will conclude on March 27. Several celebrities have taken over the ramp to turn showstoppers for top designers. Some of the actresses who walked the ramp are Malaika Arora, Tara Sutaria and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Malaika Arora, Tara Sutaria, and Tamannaah Bhatia have all recently broken up. The actresses took over the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week and made heads turn in their bold yet chic looks. Tamannaah Bhatia turned showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock.



The actress, who has recently broken up with Vijay Varma, slayed in an embellished corseted top teamed with a solid black bottom and a crop jacket. She paired it with a black inner layer that added contrast to the heavily embellished look. While speaking to ANI, the actress shared, “I actually feel every fashion show is different, and every designer has a very different ethos, and sometimes even the collections that they do are based on very different things. So I feel like it's really important to be a good medium and just channel what it is for the designer. So I guess the walk is different every time, you know, the expression with which you carry it is different every time. So the prep is just about embodying the brand ethos and also the collection that you're wearing."



Tara Sutaria, who broke up with Aadar Jain in 2023, also participated in the Lakme Fashion Week. She walked the ramp for AJIO and was accompanied by Veer Pahariya, who was also the showstopper. The Ek Villain 2 actress opted for a bold all-black look. With her simple, yet symbolic outfit, Tara's look reminded of Motricia Adams. Speaking to ANI, Tara said, "Fashion is about confidence, individuality, and ease - everything ASOS stands for. Walking as a showstopper every year for LFW has always been special, and this year is no different - A Summer of Style at Lakme Fashion Week with AJIO is a fabulous experience, celebrating a collection that blends global trends with modern Indian sensibilities."



