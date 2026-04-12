Asha Bhosle Dies At 92 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest, Last Rites To Be Held Tomorrow

Asha Bhosle, one of India's pioneering playback singers, breathed her last today. The 92-year-old artist was receiving treatment at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, where she passed away this morning. The Padma Vibhushan awardee suffered a cardiac arrest and pulmonary complications, which led to her demise.

Confirming the news, Asha Bhosle's son Anand Bhosle revealed that her last rites will be held tomorrow. The legendary singer's last rites will be held at 4 PM at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

The passing of Asha Bhosle comes as a big loss to the nation. Fans, followers and industry insiders have taken to social media to mourn her demise. She was the younger sister of the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Asha Bhosle holds the record for lending her voice to over 12,500 songs in a career spanning over eight decades.

Asha Bhosle's journey in music began in 1943 | Image: X

Over the years, the singer recorded songs for all top actresses from Meena Kumari, Madhubala and Zeenat Aman to Kajol, Urmila Matondkar and South stars like Padmini and Vyjayanthimala. While her discography was vast as an ocean, her most popular numbers include Abhi Nah Jao Chod Kar, In Aakhon Ki Masti, Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Piya Tu, Duniya Mein, Zara Sa Jhoom Lun Main and Le Gayi, among others.

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In 2011, the Guinness Book of World Records recognised Asha Bhosle as the most-recorded artist in music history | Image: X

My family knows nothing other than music: Asha Bhosle's moving message on her 92nd birthday

The veteran singer celebrated her 92nd birthday on September 8, 2025. On the ocassion, Asha Bhosle, who was bestowed Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, in 2008, penned a gratitude note for her fans and followers. In the note, the legendary singer recalled recording 7 songs in a day in the initial days of her playback singing. She also made a moving mention of ‘the wonderful singers' she worked with, notably Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, Padma Shri Mohammed Rafi, Shri Kishore Kumar, Shri Manna Dey, Shri Mukesh Mathur, Shri Hemant Kumar, Smt Geeta Dutt, and Smt Shamshad Begum.

Ending her end on a strong message for her family, Asha Bhosle penned, “Since my name is Asha (Hope), I would like to end this piece on a happy note…I’m proud that my Gen Z granddaughter, Ms Zanai Bhosle, is turning out to be an excellent music composer, lyrics writer, singer, classical dancer and actor…as Mr AR Rahman recently remarked, that my family (Mangeshkar / Bhosle / Burman) has done nothing but music for 4 generations. He went on to add that this family knows nothing other than music. I take that as a compliment!”