Vyjayanthimala, along with Chiranjeevi and M Venkaiah Naidu, has been honoured with a Padma Vibhushan award. The Padma Awards 2024 was announced on Tuesday, January 25. Meanwhile, Mithun Chakraborty and Usha Uthup have been honoured with a Padma Bhushan. The Padma Awards are amongst the highest civillian awards in India. After the awards were announced, veteran actress Hema Malini met Vyjayanthimala to congratulate her for the honour.

Hema Malini meets Vyjayanthimala

Hema Malini took to her social media handle to share photos with Vyjayanthimala and express her joy after the actress was conferred with a Padma Vibhushan. Sharing the photos, she wrote on X, "Most memorable day of my life - My meeting my role model, the icon Vyjayanthimala along with her lovely family at her Chennai residence yesterday. She is so full of life, still so full of dance in her. She talks dance, lives dance and has a glow and aura around her. I was in as much awe as I was many years ago! Had a nostalgic discussion about her stint in films and her experiences in the industry. One has to learn a lot from her. It was a great moment for me to have been given so much love by this lovely lady - beautiful inside and out!❤️"

Vyjayanthimala's legacy

Vyjayanthimala is one of the best dancers of the Indian cinema. The veteran actress has graced big screens with her talent and has become an inspiration for many. She was known for her beautiful expressions as no one could match her level. For her contribution to the Indian cinema, Vyjayanthimala received a Padma Vibhushan. Meanwhile, Hema Malini is a dancer herself and found her inspiration in Vyjayanthimala. Meanwhile, Saira Banu also congratulated Vyjayanthimala after she was honoured with Padma Vibhushan.