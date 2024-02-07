Advertisement

Chiranjeevi, Vyajayantimala and Padma Subrahmanyam will be conferred with Padma Vibhushan--the second-highest civilian honour in the country. The recipients of this year's Padma awards were announced on Thursday evening. Chiranjeevi is among the most influential and successful actors and worked in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada films. As the recipients were announced, celebrities and the actor’s friends from the industry took to their social media to extend their wishes for the day.

Mammootty, Allu Arjun express heartfelt wishes

After Chiranjeevi was announced as the Padma Vibhushan for the year, actor Mammootty took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share his wishes to the megastar. The actor simply wrote, “Hearty congratulations, Dear Chiru Bhai, for being conferred with the Padma Vibhushan.”

Chiranjeevi's nephew and actor Allu Arjun also penned a note for the megastar on his historic honour. The Pushpa actor took to his Instagram stories to write, “Congratulations to our megastar Chiranjeevi garu for the prestigious honour of Padma Vibhushan. What an honour for the family, fans and Telugu people. I feel so elated & honoured by this achievement. Thank you for making us all proud."

Advertisement



HanuMan actor Tejja Sajja, who is basking in the success of his recent outing, also made a post on X to wish the mage star. He wrote in his post, “Telugu vadi Garva Karanam Mega 🌟 Padma Vibhushan @KChiruTweets garu #MegastarChiranjeevi Garu”.

Hi Nanna star Nani was also one of the celebrities to react to Chiranjeevi’s win. He took to his X account to write, “Good morning Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi gaaru :) ♥️ @KChiruTweets”.

Apart from the celebrities from the film industry, Chiranjeevi’s daughter-in-law, Upasana Konidela also extended her wishes on Instagram. She shared a photo of the megastar with all his past acheienvemets listed and congratulated him.

Advertisement

Chiranjeevi expresses gratitude on the Padma Vibhushan’s honour

Chiranjeevi took to his official X handle to share a video of himself, reacting to the Padma Vibhushan honour. In the video, he said, “After hearing this news I became speechless. I am really overwhelmed, humbled, and grateful. It is only the unconditional love of the audience, my friends, my blood brothers, and sister. I owe this life and moment to you. I have always tried to express my gratitude in the ways I can. But, nothing can be ever enough. On-screen, in the last 45 years of my career, I have tried to entertain you with the best of my abilities. I tried to help the needy by taking part in relevant social and humanity causes.”

He added, “I have done so little. Yet, you have given me such recognition and honour. I always remain indebted to you for your love and support. At this moment of pride, I would like to thank the government of India and our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for bestowing on me Padma Vibhushan. Thank you. Jai Hind.”