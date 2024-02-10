English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 19:58 IST

Mithun Chakraborty Health Update: Actor Diagnosed With Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke

Mithun Chakraborty who was hospitalised earlier today is diagnosed with Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke and is fully conscious, confirmed hospital authorities.

Mithun Chakraborty was rushed to hospital in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain earlier today, February 10. Now, the hospital, where the 73-year-old is admitted, has shared a health update assuring his fans that he is "fully conscious". The official statement revealed that Mithun has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain.

Health update about Mithun Chakraborty

The official statement from Apollo Hospitals read, “Shri Mithun Chakraborty (73), National Award-winning actor, was brought to the Emergency Department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, around 9.40 am with complaints of weakness in the right upper and lower limbs. Necessary laboratory and radiology investigations were carried out including an MRI of the brain. He has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain."  

The statement further stated that the actor is "fully conscious, well-oriented and has consumed soft diet". The bulletin concluded by assuring the fans that the veteran star was in the care of doctors. "Shri Chakraborty is being further evaluated by a team of doctors including a neuro-physician, cardiologist and a gastroenterologist,” read the update.

Mithun Chakraborty was conferred with the Padma Bhushan Award

Earlier this year, Mithun Chakraborty was conferred with the Padma Bhushan award for this contribution to Indian cinema. On the 75th Republic Day, Chakraborty was honoured with the third-highest civilian honour. Reacting to the same, the actor and politician expressed his gratitude.

He shared in a post in Bengali, “I am proud, I am happy to have received this award. I would like to thank everyone. I have never asked anything for myself from anyone. I am experiencing the feeling of receiving something without asking today. It’s a different feeling altogether. It’s a great feeling.”

Published February 10th, 2024 at 19:13 IST

