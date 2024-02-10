Advertisement

Mithun Chakraborty has been rushed to a hospital in Kolkata following a medical emergency. The veteran actor and BJP leader has been admitted to a private hospital and his health is being monitored by a team of doctors. Sources from Republic Bangla said that he was feeling uneasy during the shoot of a film, following which he was taken to a private hospital. Chakraborty was recently conferred with the Padma Bhushan Award.

Mithun Chakraborty's latest health update

Republic Bangla confirms Mithun Chakraborty experienced discomfort during the shoot of his upcoming project. He was brought to a hospital in Kolkata this morning as he felt physically ill. He is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital and a team of doctors is continuously examining the 73-year-old actor. There will be some tests conducted. Meanwhile, doctors have kept him under observation.

Whether the actor needs to be admitted or not will depend on the final examination by the doctors. Currently, the discomfort experienced by Chakraborty is much less. Our sources say, the doctors do not see any reason or symptoms to worry about and the actor has just been kept under observation.

Mithun Chakraborty was recently conferred with the Padma Bhushan Award

Earlier this year, Mithun Chakraborty was conferred with the Padma Bhushan award for this contribution to Indian cinema. On the 75th Republic Day, Chakraborty was honoured with the third-highest civilian honour. Reacting to the same, the actor and politician expressed his gratitude.

He shared in a post in Bengali, “I am proud, I am happy to have received this award. I would like to thank everyone. I have never asked anything for myself from anyone. I am experiencing the feeling of receiving something without asking today. It’s a different feeling altogether. It’s a great feeling.”