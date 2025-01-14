Published 19:24 IST, January 14th 2025
BREAKING: Paatal Lok Actor Jaideep Ahlawat's Father Dies, Actor Requests Privacy To 'Cope With Profound Loss'
The father of acclaimed actor Jaideep Ahlawat left for his heavenly abode today. According to reports, the actor has left for Delhi for his last rites.
Jaideep Ahlawat, best known for his roles in Paatal Lok and Raazi is going though a tough time. The actor lost his father on January 14. As per reports, he rushed to the National Capital, where his family resides, for the last rites. In the time of grief, Jaideep shared an official statement requesting privacy.
Jaideep Ahlawat issues a statement on his father's demise
The father of acclaimed actor Jaideep Ahlawat left for his heavenly abode today on 14th January 2025. According to reports, the Paatal Lok actor has left for Delhi for the last rites. Requesting privacy during this difficult time, Jaideep Ahlawat's team released an official statement that read, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jaideep Ahlawat's beloved father. He departed for his heavenly abode surrounded by family and love. Jaideep and his family request privacy during this difficult time as they cope with their profound loss. We thank you for your understanding and prayers."
(This is a developing story)
