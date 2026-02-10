Updated 10 February 2026 at 18:45 IST
Breaking: Ranveer Singh Receives Threatening Whatsapp Voice Note Demanding Huge Sum Of Money
Days after the gunshots at director Rohit Shetty's house, actor Ranveer Singh has reportedly received an extortion demand over a WhatsApp voice note.
Ranveer Singh has reportedly received a threatening WhatsApp voice note demanding crores of rupees. This comes days after the Mumbai police made arrests relating to the firing incident at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence.
Further developments on the story are awaited.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 10 February 2026 at 18:45 IST