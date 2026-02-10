Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 10 February 2026 at 18:45 IST

Breaking: Ranveer Singh Receives Threatening Whatsapp Voice Note Demanding Huge Sum Of Money

Days after the gunshots at director Rohit Shetty's house, actor Ranveer Singh has reportedly received an extortion demand over a WhatsApp voice note.

Shreya Pandey
Follow : Google News Icon  
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

Ranveer Singh has reportedly received a threatening WhatsApp voice note demanding crores of rupees. This comes days after the Mumbai police made arrests relating to the firing incident at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence. 

Further developments on the story are awaited. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Shreya Pandey

Published On: 10 February 2026 at 18:45 IST