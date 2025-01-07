Breaking: Singer Udit Narayan's Residential Building Catches Fire, 1 Dead; Video Emerges

A massive fire reportedly broke out at the residence of Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan in Mumbai’s Andheri West. Reports suggest that the fire took place at Skypan Apartments in Shastri Nagar on January 6th at 9:15 pm. This comes after a fire incident occurred at singer Shaan’s residence last year.

More details about fire incident at Udit Narayan’s residence

According to a report by Vicky Lalwani, the tragic incident has claimed the life one, ie, Rahul Mishra (75), who was the neighbour of Udit Narayan. The victim resided on the 11th floor of the building. He was reportedly rushed to the Kokilaben Hospital, but was declared brought dead.

As per report, the incident occurred due to an electrical equipped in Rahul Mishra’s flat. He died to asphyxiation from smoke inhalation. Visuals from the scene show flames rising from the building as it engulfed two rooms of the apartment. However, the Mitwa singer is yet to respond to this.

Similar fire incident at Shaan’s residence in Mumbai

Last year in December, chaos ensued when Shaan’s residence caught fire. The fire spread through the house, filling the building with thick smoke. Hours after the incident, the singer released an official statement on his Instagram handle.

The fire started at around 1 am in a flat on the seventh floor of the Fortune Enclave building in Bandra (West), according to a civic official quoted in a PTI news report. However, it was being said that the fire is speculated to be caused due to an electrical fault.

He wrote, “Dear All, As the news spreads about the fire in our building Just to let you all know that we are safe, the Fire was on the 7th floor We live on higher floors We managed to escape to the 15th floor and Waited to be rescued. To cut a long horrible story short.. we are absolutely fine Waiting to go back home once there is a clearer picture from the fire department.”

Singer Shaan instagram story | Image: X