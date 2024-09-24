sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Coldplay Fever | India-China Ties | US Elections | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | Middle-East Tensions | J&K Assembly Polls | Tirupati Laddus Row |

Published 07:14 IST, September 25th 2024

Urmila Matondkar Files For Divorce After 8 Years Of Marriage With Mohsin Akhtar Mir: Report

Urmila Matondkar Divorce: The 50-year-old actress tied the knot with a Kashmiri entrepreneur in 2016. As per reports, the couple has decided to part ways.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Urmila Matondkar decides to part ways with husband
Urmila Matondkar decides to part ways with husband | Image: Urmila Matondkar/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:42 IST, September 24th 2024