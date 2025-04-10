Can Jaat Surpass Gadar 2, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Border To Become Sunny Deol's Highest Grossers?

Sunny Deol is back with the Jaat. The actioner, also starring Randeep Hooda, hit the big screens on April 10. This is the actor's first outing after Gadar 2, so fans have been waiting in anticipation for the release. However, with lesser buzz and a non-holiday release, will Jaat be able to replicate the success of Gadar 2?

Gadar 2 became a box office blockbuster upon release on the Independence Day weekend of 2023. Released in a clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, the national holiday gave the film a big boost in business. Apart from that, the nostalgia factor riding on the fact that Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel were reprising their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena 22 years later, also helped the film pull audiences to houseful theatres. Additionally, the movie emerged as a massive hit on the single screen and was even credited for the revival of the cineplex.



Apart from Gadar 2, check out the other films Jaat's box office collection will have to surpass to become the actor's top grosser. Sunny Deol's top box office grossers, as per Sacnilk are:

Gadar 2: ₹ 525.7 Cr

Gadar Ek Prem Katha: ₹ 76.65 Cr

Yamla Pagla Deewana: ₹ 55.12 Cr

Border: ₹ 39.3 Cr

Yamla Pagla Deewana 2: ₹ 33.97 Cr

Singh Saab The Great: ₹ 26.44 Cr

Jaat undergoes 22 cuts by the CBFC

The Sunny Deol film had to face the scrutiny of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) a day before its release. The actioner was cleared for release with a U/A certificate, but with some edits and modifications. As per reports, the makers were asked to replace abusive words and scenes showing gore violence in the movie. After the cuts and modifications, Jaat's runtime is 153.31 minutes, amounting to 2 hours, 33 minutes and 31 seconds.



