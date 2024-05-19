Advertisement

Director Kabir Khan unveiled the trailer for his upcoming movie, Chandu Champion on Saturday, May 18 in Gwalior.The sports film based on the life of Indian Paralympian Gold Medallist Murlikant Kelkar stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The actor, who is portraying Murlikant, underwent rigorous training and laborious preparation to embody the character.

Who is Murlikant Petkar?

Petkar was born in the Peth Islampur area of Sangli, Maharashtra, on November 1, 1944. He is a war hero and the first gold medallist from India in the Paralympic Games. Murlikant held the rank of jawan, or tradesman in the Indian Army's Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME). He boxed at EME, Secunderabad as well.

He was hit by bullets nine times in the 1965 war against Pakistan, which resulted in him being a cripple. Petkar chose to keep going once his injuries healed and turned to swimming and other sports. Murlikant qualified for the first round of the 1968 Summer Paralympics table tennis competition, where he came second. The war veteran's accomplishment became one of the greatest in Indian sports history as he went on to win numerous international medals.

Murlikant also became India's first-ever gold medallist at the Paralympics. The seasoned swimmer set a world record in 1972 when he won the gold in the 50-meter freestyle swimming event in Heidelberg, Germany. At the same event, he also took part in the slalom and javelin throw games. Later, in his mid-50s, Petkar worked in Pune for TELCO. In 2018, he was awarded a Padma Shri by the Indian government.

More about Chandu Champion

Helmed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is a biographical sports drama based on India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. In the movie, Kartik plays the titular role of Petkar, while it also stars Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani and Adonis Kapalis. The movie is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It will hit the theatres on June 14.