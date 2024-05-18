Advertisement

Chandu Champion, starring Kartik Aaryan will make its theatrical debut on June 14. Ahead of the release, the trailer launch event took place in Mumbai on Saturday, May 18. The makers unveiled the trailer in the presence of the cast of the movie.

Kartik Aaryan packs a punch in Chandu Champion trailer

The trailer of Chandu Champion delves deeply into the biography of the title character, showcasing him at all ages and phases, from his aspirations of becoming a village champion to his enlistment in the Indian Army, his success in sports, and his shooting during the 1965 war. It's when shots are fired at him that Chandu defies all odds and gets back up. Kartik Aaryan also appears in the trailer as an elderly man who wants to sue the Indian president while he displays his medals.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is a biographical sports drama based on India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. In the movie, Kartik plays the titular role of Petkar, while it also stars Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani and Adonis Kapalis. The movie is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It will hit the theatres on June 14.

Advertisement

Apart from Chandu Champion, Kartik has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Aashiqui 3 in the lineup. He has kicked off with the shooting of BB 3, co-starring Triptii Dimrii and Vidya Balan and is scheduled to release later this year. Aashiqui 3, on the other hand, will release next year and it has been reported that Tara Sutaria has been roped in as a leading lady.