Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal Starrer Surpasses Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2025

Chhaava Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's first periodic drama finally hit the theatres today, February 14, after two months of delay. The movie has earned positive reviews from the critics and audience with everyone praising Vicky's performance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The positive response has led to a bigger opening in 2025. Among the movies released so far, Chhaava has the highest opening day collection.