Updated 23:55 IST, February 14th 2025
Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal Starrer Surpasses Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2025
Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava is earning positive reviews from the audience and critics. The movie is slated to script history at the box office.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Chhaava Box Office Collection | Image: Instagram
Chhaava Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's first periodic drama finally hit the theatres today, February 14, after two months of delay. The movie has earned positive reviews from the critics and audience with everyone praising Vicky's performance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The positive response has led to a bigger opening in 2025. Among the movies released so far, Chhaava has the highest opening day collection.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published 23:55 IST, February 14th 2025