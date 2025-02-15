Chhaava Box Office Day 1: Vicky Kaushal's Biggest Opener To Highest Valentine's Grosser, Records Broken By Historical Drama

Chhaava Box Office Collections: The Vicky Kaushal starrer hit the big screens on February 14, coinciding with Valentine's Day. The film was originally scheduled to release on December 4, 2024, but was postponed to avert a clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. Following its release, the historical drama received a bumper opening at the box office. The Laxman Utekar directorial received a roaring response on day 1 breaking several records.

Chhaava becomes Bollywood's highest opener of the year

Chhaava beats Sky Force to register highest opening day record of 2025 | Image: IMDb

2025 began with a gloomy start for the Hindi film industry. New releases like Deva, Emergency, Azaad, Fateh and Sky Force failed to leave a lasting impression at the box office despite much anticipation for them. However, the industry seems to have bounced back with the Vicky Kaushal starrer. Chhaava opened to a staggering ₹31 crore, surpassing Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's Sky Force (₹12.25 cr) to become the highest Hindi opener of the year.

Chhaava becomes Vicky Kaushal's highest opener



Chhaava surpasses Bad Newz to become Vicky Kaushal's highest opener | Image: IMDb

Not only has the Laxman Utekar directorial become the highest opener of the year, the movie has also given Vicky Kaushal his career best. Additionally, the movie is also the only Vicky Kaushal film to have opened in a double-digit collection, this is without considering Sanju and Dunki. The actor's highest opener has been Bad Newz (2024) with ₹8.62 crore. This is followed by Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) which raked in ₹8.20 crore on it's opening.

Chhaava also becomes the highest-grossing Bollywood movie on Valentine's day



Chhaava becomes highest Valentine's Day opener | Image: IMDb

As per reports, Chhaava has also surpassed the Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy (2019) to register the highest opening for a Bollywood movie on Valentine's Day. Gully Boy made ₹19.40 crore, while the Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna starrer minted ₹31 crore on day 1, as per Sacnilk.

Know the highest-grossing movies of Vicky Kaushal

Official posters of Vicky Kaushal movies | ImagE: IMDb

The top 10 highest-grossers of Vicky Kaushal, as per Sacnilk are: