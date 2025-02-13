Chhaava Box Office Prediction Day 1: Vicky Kaushal Starrer Eyes Twin Records On Opening Day, But There's A Catch

Chhaava Box Office Prediction Day 1: All eyes are on the upcoming Bollywood film Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. Based on Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the period action drama is all set to open on the big screens on February 14. Vicky has been leading the promotion of the film before its release, and its response has been good and continues to grow daily. Could it become the highest-opening Bollywood film in 2025 so far?

Vicky Kaushal plpays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava | Image: Maddock Films/X

Chhaava box office prediction day 1

According to early estimates, Chhaava is all set to become Vicky's biggest solo opener, beating Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sam Bahadur and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the historical film is eyeing a blockbuster opening of ₹25-30 crore. "The way the advances are going right now, it looks like a ₹25-30 crore or maybe more than that as an opening day number for the film. What adds to the excitement is that we haven't had a historical film in a long time," Adarsh told PTI. If it manages to score the predicted numbers, Chhaava will become the biggest Bollywood opener of 2025 so far.

Rashmika Mandanna stars in Chhaava | Image: X

While the box office seems to be surviving on South dubbed movies and re-releases, Chhaava and Captain America: Brave New World will look to offer choices to movie-goers this Valentine's Day.

Captain America: Brave New World set for a solid start

Chhaava will face competition from the upcoming Marvel Studios release Captain America: Brave New World, which is eyeing a double-digit opening this weekend. While "Captain America" is a brand, the trade expert said the audience will always prefer a local language film over a Hollywood one.

Anthony Mackie stars in Captain America Brave New World | Image: X