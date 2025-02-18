Chhaava: Drunk Man Tears Theatre Screen During Vicky Kaushal Starrer In Gujarat's Bharuch, Watch Viral Video

Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava has been enjoying a good footfall in the theatres owing to the positive reviews. Speaking of theatre, a drunk man was arrested in Bharuch, Gujarat, for tearing up the screen in a cinema hall during Chhaava's show. The video of the same has gone viral on the internet, which shows the man tearing the big screens with the help of a fire extinguisher.

Man rips off big screen at theatre in Gujarat

According to reports the incident took place on Sunday night around 11:45 PM at RK Cinemas. The man climbed up the podium and tore the screen, making a large rip before the theatre staff caught him. The reports claim that the man was disturbed by the torture scene where Vicky as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was being beaten up. He couldn't bear to watch the scene so he tore the screen. He continued ripping off the screen despite the audience shouting to not create damage.

Meanwhile, the movie is performing well at the box office both in India and overseas.

Chhaava's global impact in four days

Vicky's periodic drama minted ₹27 crore overseas on the fourth day of the release. Now, adding the fourth-day collection, the worldwide total stands at ₹195.6 crores at the box office, per Sacnilk. If the movie maintains the pace, then it might surpass ₹200 crore mark on Tuesday i.e. fifth day of the release.

Chhaava to get tax-free in Maharashtra? Here's what we know

According to a report in PTI, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), on Tuesday, requested the Maharashtra government to grant tax exemption to Chhaava. In a statement, the federation authorities said they have written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis to grant tax exemption to the film. "Chaava depicts the incredible story of sacrifice, bravery, selflessness and sense of duty of the legendary Maratha Sambhaji. The movie is applauded by all age groups and the youth is greatly influenced by the story depicted in the movie," FWICE stated.