Chhaava Roars Into ₹600 Crore Club Post OTT Release, Becomes Third Hindi Film To Achieve Feat After...

Chhaava, headlined by Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna , has scripted history at the box office. The film, released on February 14, has been attracting audiences to housefull theatres ever since its release. After 10 weeks of theatrical run and premiere on OTT, the movie has made history by becoming the third Hindi film to enter the ₹600 crore club.

Chhaava grosses over ₹600 crore club at the box office

Chhaava hit the big screens on February 14 and continued a stellar run at the box office even in the 10th week of its theatrical run. Despite new releases and working days, the Vicky Kaushal starrer has stormed past the ₹600 crore mark. The film has been dubbed an ‘all-time blockbuster’ by trade experts. The week-on-week collection of Chhaava, as per Taran Adarsh, is,



Also Read: Did Vijay Propose To Rashmika? Pushpa Actress' Latest Post Sparks Rumour

⭐️ Week 1: ₹ 225.28 cr

⭐️ Week 2: ₹ 186.18 cr

⭐️ Week 3: ₹ 84.94 cr

⭐️ Week 4: ₹ 43.98 cr

⭐️ Week 5: ₹ 31.02 cr

⭐️ Week 6: ₹ 15.60 cr

⭐️ Week 7: ₹ 7 cr

⭐️ Week 8: ₹ 3.50 cr

⭐️ Week 9: ₹ 2.30 cr

⭐️ Weekend 10: ₹ 30 lakhs

⭐️ Total: ₹ 600.10 cr



Before Chhaava, only Stree 2 and Pushpa 2 (Hindi) have breached the ₹600 crore mark. The Vicky Kaushal starrer has surpassed the likes of Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Animal and Dangal.

Chhaava streaming on OTT