Chhaava Vs Bajirao Mastani Vs Tanhaji: Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh Or Ajay, Who Is 'Emperor' Of Historical At Box Office?
Chhaava vs Bajirao Mastani vs Tanhaji: Know which historical drama film raked in the most collections on the opening day at the big screens in India.
Chhaava hit the big screens on February 14, coinciding with Valentine's Day. The film features Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie opened to a staggering collection. Know how it fared in comparison with other historical dramas like Tanhaji and Bajirao Mastani.
Which movie opened better among Chhaava, Tanhaji and Bajirao Mastani?
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra starrer Bajirao Mastani released in 2015 and narrates the heroic tale of Peshwa Bajirao. The movie was one of the highest-grossers of the year. It raked in ₹ 263.00 Cr in India and collected ₹ 99.00 Cr overseas.
Another historical drama that made roars on release is Tanhaji. Featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, the film is about a Maratha warrior, who was Shivaji Maharaj's trusted lieutenant. The 2020 movie collected ₹ 15.10 Cr on its opening day. Released in Hindi and Marathi, the movie garnered major footfall in Maharashtra as well. At the end of the 10-week theatrical run, Tanhaji collected ₹279.60 crore.
Chhaava has emerged as the highest opener among the three films. As per Sacnilk, the Vicky Kaushal starrer raked in ₹ 31 Cr on day 1. It is to be seen if the movie can surpass the lifetime collection of the other historical dramas or not.
All about Chhaava
Vicky Kaushal started the promotional tour for Chhaava by seeking blessings at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s city. The Raazi actor offered prayers to Lord Shiva at the Shri Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The project will see Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, along with Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai.
Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is a cinematic adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava released in the cinema halls on 14th February 2025.
