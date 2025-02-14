Published 08:48 IST, February 14th 2025
Chhaava X Review: Netizens Call Film, 'Vicky Kaushal Show All The Way', Rashmika Mandanna Fails To Impress
Chhaava X Review: The Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer hit the big screens on February 14 and opened to postive to mixed reviews from audience.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Chhaava X Review: The Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer historic drama hit the big screens on February 14, after facing multiple delays. Viewers who caught early shows of the film took to their X (formerly Twitter) account to share their reviews of the historical drama. The early reviews of Chhaava have ranged from positive to mixed.
Is Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava worth the hype?
Select social media users caught early shows of the Vicky Kaushal starrer and took to their accounts to share their first impression of the movie. Mostly all Chhaava reviews sing high praises of the lead actor who is seen portraying Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Netizens even commented that the film is Vicky's ‘career-best’ performance so far.
While Vicky Kaushal earned rave reviews, other actors in the drama failed to impress. The early audience of the film shared that Rashmika's performance felt flat. Others even made an observation regading the background score of the film. While praising the music, X users claimed that it did not feel era appropriate for the movie. The climax and second half of Chhaava received a special menton online. More reviews of the movie are expected later in the day.
Will Chhaava become the biggest Bollywood opener of 2025?
The new year has not been rewarding for the Hindi film industry so far. New releases like Emergency, Deva, Azaad, Fateh, Sky Force and Loveyapa received a lukewarm response at the box office. However, the advanced booking reports of Chhaava raised hopes for the industry.
As per Sacnilk, the Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna determined a bumper start by securing Rs 13.79 Cr in advance booking for the opening day. At the time of publishing, with only select morning shows active, the historical drama had added another Rs 64 Lakhs to its kitty. Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal. The film depicts the courageous Maratha ruler's legendary reign, beginning with his coronation in 1681.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 08:55 IST, February 14th 2025