Chhaava X Review: Netizens Call Film, 'Vicky Kaushal Show All The Way', Rashmika Mandanna Fails To Impress

Chhaava X Review: The Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer historic drama hit the big screens on February 14, after facing multiple delays. Viewers who caught early shows of the film took to their X (formerly Twitter) account to share their reviews of the historical drama. The early reviews of Chhaava have ranged from positive to mixed.

Is Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava worth the hype?

Select social media users caught early shows of the Vicky Kaushal starrer and took to their accounts to share their first impression of the movie. Mostly all Chhaava reviews sing high praises of the lead actor who is seen portraying Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Netizens even commented that the film is Vicky's ‘career-best’ performance so far.

Social media reviews of Chhaava | Image: X



While Vicky Kaushal earned rave reviews, other actors in the drama failed to impress. The early audience of the film shared that Rashmika's performance felt flat. Others even made an observation regading the background score of the film. While praising the music, X users claimed that it did not feel era appropriate for the movie. The climax and second half of Chhaava received a special menton online. More reviews of the movie are expected later in the day.

Will Chhaava become the biggest Bollywood opener of 2025?

The new year has not been rewarding for the Hindi film industry so far. New releases like Emergency, Deva, Azaad, Fateh, Sky Force and Loveyapa received a lukewarm response at the box office. However, the advanced booking reports of Chhaava raised hopes for the industry.