Choreographer Bosco Martis Makes BIG Comment On Nepotism In Industry: Everybody At Some Point...

Ace Bollywood choreographer Bosco Martis attended Republic Media's Sangam summit at Republic headquarters on December 20. The choreographer, who is basking in the success of his recent song Tauba Tauba, spoke candidly about the prevalence of nepotism in the Hindi film industry. While the issue has been long debated, Martis opined that each person has to prove their merit to make it big in the industry.

Bosco Martis on nepotism in Bollywood

Speaking at the Republic conclave Bosco Martis shared, “Nepotism zara bhi nahi hai. Everybody at some point has to prove themselves. There is no nepotism that will take you anywhere. You have to be talented to be where you are. That's very important to be talented."

Elaborating further on the advantages that industry insiders have over newcomers, the choreographer stated, “If you are born in that space maybe it's an advantage, maybe it's a disadvantage. The advantage is you've been given a platform, but if the audience loves you, they love you. Whoever you are.”

Which Bollywood actor does Bosco Martis like to work with the most?

Speaking at Republic conclave Bosco Martis spoke about working with A-listers. From yesteryear stars to the next-gen actors, the choreographer has collaborated with almost all celebrities in the Hindi film industry. Most recently, he gained critical and commercial acclaim for his hook steps on the songs Tauba Tauba and Chuttamalle.





A file photo of Bosco Martis



When asked about who his favourite collaborator is, from a long list of actors ranging from Vicky Kaushal to Ranbir Kapoor, the choreographer picked veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. Elaborating further he added, “The energy that Amitabh Bachchan has is infectious.” He recalled an anecdote of working with the superstar on the song Party Toh Banti Hai from Bhoothnath 2 and remembered how he would willingly stress on rehearsing despite the scorching heat and uncomfortable costumes. He added, “ he was perfecting his steps. Like a child, he was making sure that he got the attention and that he was doing right. His love of the art is fantastic and I love to work with him.”

