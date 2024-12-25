Christmas 2024: In Kriti Sanon And Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia's Xmas Album, MS Dhoni Turns Santa | PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon has been rumoured to be dating businessman Kabir Bahia and often the two are snapped enjoying dinner and celebrating festivals together. The actress recently celebrated Christmas with Kabir, his family and MS Dhoni. The actress has shared a series of photos on her social media handle giving a peek into the celebration.

Guess who is the Santa Claus in Kriti Sanon's photos

Taking to her Instagram handle Kriti shared the photos that show her donning a Christmas hat with her name inscribed on it. In the bunch of adorable pictures, the actress also shared photos of a Christmas tree, adorable Santa puppets and Christmas balls. The album also includes a photo of her with Santa and to everyone's surprise its former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. She has also shared a photo of her sock-clad feet and rumoured boyfriend Kabir's feet resting on a table. Sharing the photos, she simply dropped Christmas tree, Santa Claus and heart emoticons.

Later, Kabir also shared a photo on his Instagram Stories that shows him, along with Kriti, MS Dhoni, his wife Sakshi Dhoni and their daughter Ziva, happily posing for the camera. The text on the photo reads, “Merry Christmas (Christmas tree and Santa Claus emoticons).”

For the celebration, Kriti looks beautiful in a white and red sweater dress paired with white woollen socks. Kabir, on the other hand, can be seen in a red T-shirt paired with white pants.

When Kabir Bahia accompanied Kriti Sanon to Europe

Earlier this year on Kriti Sanon's birthday, Kriti and Kabir were seen having the time of their lives in Europe. A video went viral on the internet showing them enjoying a meal in the backdrop of sunset.