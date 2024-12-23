Published 18:28 IST, December 23rd 2024
Christmas Throwback: When Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Debuted Daughter Raha's Face At Annual Kapoor Luncheon | WATCH
On the occasion of Christmas 2023, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt revealed the face of their 1-year-old daughter Raha Kapoor during the annual family lunch.
Christmas 2024: On the occasion of Christmas 2023, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt revealed the face of their 1-year-old daughter Raha Kapoor. The couple arrived at the annual Kapoor family lunch where they posed for the paparazzi along with their daugther for the first time.
When Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt revealed Raha's face for the first time
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt finally revealed the face of their daughter at Christmas 2023. The couple showed up to the paparazzi at Kunal Kapoor's Christmas party in Juhu with their baby and the internet went gaga over it.
Raha looked adorable in a white and pink dress with red velvet shoes. Alia donned a floral black dress and Ranbir, on the other hand, wore a black jacket with dark jeans. Fans flooded the comment section of the paparazzi video with congratulatory messages. Some were even divided over the resemblance of the toddler.
Alia Bhatt recalls being anxious about revealing Raha's face to the world
In a chat with Kareena Kapoor, her sister-in-law Alia Bhatt revealed the thoughts going in her head when Ranbir proposed they should pose with Raha Kapoor. Till the time, the couple had not shared any photo of their daugther in the public eye.
The actress remembered, “He (Ranbir Kapoor) obviously understood that, and he said okay now you’re going to get really anxious so now let’s talk about it what your worst fear is. This we talked all the way from Bandra to Juhu and then finally I was like listen it's true like this is our life and I don’t want people to think that oh you can’t see my daughter’s face, that was not the intention.” As they stepped out of the car, the Rockstar fame asked the paparazzi to not scream. Talking about the moment Alia said, "I just didn’t want to be like a whole thing and that one moment happened, and it was such a cute moment where she was holding both our faces like that."
