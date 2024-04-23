Advertisement

Ananya Panday has been in the news owing to several reasons, one of which is her rumoured relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress lately shared that they are more than friends, indirectly confirming her relationship. Now, her father, Chunky Panday, opened up about Ananya openly talking about her dating life.

Chunky Panday opens up about Ananya's dating life

In an interview with Lehren Retro, the Housefull actor was asked what he felt about Ananya talking about her relationship with Aditya openly. To this, the veteran actor replied, that his daughter is 25 years old, independent, and free to do what she wants. He is fine with whatever Ananya is doing. “I mean it’s fine. I think she is 25, she is earning more money than I did. She is free to do what she wants. How dare I tell my 25-year-old daughter what to do," said Chunky.

(A file photo of Chunky Panday | Image: Instagram)

Ananya and Aditya seem to be going strong as they often take time from their busy schedule for each other. This year, the rumoured couple rang in New Year together in London. Several photos and videos from their trip went viral, hinting that they are going strong in their relationship.

(A file photo of Chunky Panday | Image: Instagram)

Chunky Panday opens up about his conflicts with his daughter Ananya

Apart from opening up about Ananya's dating life, Chunky also reflected on his bond with his daughter and if they ever fight over film-related decisions. The actor shared that he is old school and likes commercial cinema. So, he often encourages Ananya to do more commercial movies. "Mere sabse jyada jhagre jo Ananya ke saath hote hai where I tell her you need to do commercial cinema (My fights with Ananya is trying to tell her to do more of those kinds of roles). She tells, ‘Papa mein karungi (I will do it, Dad). Lekin (But) first let me establish myself as an actor.’ We never thought of all that in our age."

(A file photo of Chunky Panday | Image: Instagram)

Ananya Panday marked her acting debut with the 2019 movie Student Of The Year 2, alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The actress was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Next, she will be seen in Call Me Bae and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.