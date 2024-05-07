Advertisement

Arshad Warsi essayed the role of the Circuit in the popular movie Munna Bhai. Headlined by Sanjay Dutt, the film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Fans of the franchise have been waiting for the third instalment of the film.

Arshad Warsi says Munna Bhai series ‘needs to be ended’

In an interview with Midday, Arshad Warsi spoke about the possibility of the third instalment of Munna Bhai. Previously, the director, Rajkumar Hirani had also teased Munna Bhai 3. In the new interview, Warsi admitted that the film is not being made yet.

Arshad Warsi in Munna Bhai as Circuit | Image: IMDb

Speaking to the publication, Arshad said, “Sanjay Bhai also wants to do it, and I will do it too. But the film is not being made yet.” He also shared that the filmmaker has narrowed down three scripts but nothing is materialising as yet. He added, “Now, a lot of time has passed. I told Raju that whatever begins also has an end. Looks like we left the Munna Bhai film franchise on interval. Everyone is impatient because it is not over yet. Munna Bhai series needs to end.”

Advertisement

What did Rajkumar Hirani say about Munna Bhai 3?

In an interview with ANI, Rajkumar Hirani spoke candidly about a possible third film of Munna Bhai. The director helmed the first part titled Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. released in 2003. The second part of the movie was released in 2006 titled Lage Raho Munna Bhai. The director has clarified that she has several half-written scripts for the third part.

Advertisement

A still from Munna Bhai | Image: IMDb

In the conversation, the PK filmmaker said, “Munna Bhai ke sath humesha mera struggle yehi raha hai ki pichli do films itni achi ban gayi hai ki mere paas 5 aadhi likhi scripts abhi tak padi hui hai... (The struggle with this film is that the first two films were blockbuster hits and I have five half-written scripts. I feel that if I don't reach the level of those two films I won't be able to make the third one. I have one story that can be made but some stories get outdated so only time will tell.).”